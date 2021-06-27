Tracking The Tropics: Tropical wave will bring unsettled weather to Georgia & South Carolina Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tropical wave that has been southwest of Bermuda has became more organized throughout Sunday as it has been moving toward the southeastern United States. As of 8 PM EDT, it is located about 425 miles east-southeast of Savannah and is moving west-northwest at 15-20 mph.

There is a medium chance of this becoming the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm before making landfall on the Georgia or South Carolina coasts. The storm will be over the Gulf Stream Monday morning and the warm water may be able to help it to become more organized an possibly a little stronger.

Over the past few hours, this tropical wave has not been as impressive on satellite imagery with much of the thunderstorm development located to the north of the center of circulation due in part to strong upper-level wind. Ahead of the storm there is also a pocket of dry air that may work against this system from becoming significantly stronger.

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the storm Monday if the system remains as robust as it has been through Sunday.

No matter if this develops into a tropical system or not, we can expect Monday to be a breezy and stormy day. Sustained wind will be northeast between 15 and 20 mph. Wind gusts along the coast will be over 30 mph.

Heavy rain and localized flooding will be a concern with stronger storm cells that develop. Rainfall amounts will be between 1 to 2″ for most locations. The best rain and storm chances will be along the coast.

By Tuesday morning, this system will be exiting the region and a drier and warmer patter will set up across Georgia and South Carolina for the middle part of the week.