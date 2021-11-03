Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Wanda meandering in Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The last month of hurricane season is underway and the 21st storm of the year is churning in the northern Atlantic. While this poses no threat to the United States, it used the last name on the 2021 list of tropical cyclone names.

With more than three weeks to go, it is possible to have another named storm develop. In this case, the name of the storm would be pulled from the supplemental list of tropical cyclone names. This is opposed to the Greek alphabet, which has been used in the past. The list of names is developed by the World Meteorological Organization.

It is not uncommon for tropical systems to develop in November, although the month typically has fewer storms than August through October.

It is uncommon, however, for there to have been no major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher) in the month of October this year. According to Dr. Philip Klotzbach, the only other time this occurred since record-keeping was back in 1977.

In addition, there have only been two other years since the active era began in 1995 that no named storms formed from Oct. 6 through Oct. 26. Those years were 2006 and 2007.

This quiet stretch is quite the change from last year. By mid-October 2020, 24 named storms were already in the books with 6 storms to go. Even the last storm of the season, Hurricane Iota, was a major Category 5 hurricane on Nov. 16.

This was a rare case but still, a possible one during an active season. There have only been two seasons with more storms than 2021. This occurred last year with a record breaking 30 storms as well as back in 2005 with 28 named storms.