Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Nicolas forms in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — September 10th is the stastical peak of hurricane season and there is no doubt that we are in it! In the Atlantic Basin, we are watching 4 tropical disturbances and now a tropical storm. Our N named storm – Nicholas – formed late Sunday morning. The storm has max sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph.

Nicolas will gradually strengthen as it moves up the eastern coast of Mexico toward Texas and Louisiana. It will remain in an environment of warm waters and moist air. This will allow the storm to strengthen into a tropical storm. However any wiggle in its track will possibly change its intensity.

The more land interaction it gets, the weaker the storms strength will be. The more time it remains over warm waters, the higher the chance is for Nicolas to strengthen higher than what the National Hurricane Center is currently calling for.

As of right now with that current track and intensity, Nicolas will bring flooding rain to the coastal communities of Louisiana and Texas. Rain fall amounts up to 10-15″ are not out of the question. Storm surge up to 4 feet will be possible along the Texas coast.

There will be no direct threat here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The added tropical moisture will give us scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.