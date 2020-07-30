Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Isaias continues to organize

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday night in the Caribbean Sea with a closed low-level circulation. As of the 11 AM Thursday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, wind is sustained at 60 mph with gusts of 70 mph. Movement is northwest at 20 mph, which is fairly fast for a tropical system. The storm is centered 50 miles southwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

As Isaias moves over the Dominican Republic and Haiti, the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola will disrupt the circulation of the storm temporarily and weaken it. As it moves northwest from there toward the Turks and Caicos and Bahamas, it will restrengthen, but likely staying a tropical storm.

The current projected path of Isaias indicates that the storm will continue on a northwesterly direction toward the peninsula of Florida over the next couple of days. Questions remain whether Isaias will make landfall in southern Florida or stay offshore as it then turns north. Isias is then expected to reach our latitude Sunday night and into Monday. It is less clear how strong the storm will be and whether it will track well inland or off our coast. There will be a big difference in our possible impacts depending on which scenario plays out.

The reason it took so long for Isaias to receive a name is because until last night, a low-level, closed circulation could not be clearly identified. Therefore, the center location had to be estimated to a larger degree than with a tropical storm, hurricane, or even a tropical depression. Forecast models are just now receiving more accurate data on the storm, which means the guidance they produce Thursday and Friday will be more reliable and could lead to significant forecast adjustments to the track, strength, and timing of the storm.

Storm Team 3 is working to bring you frequent updates as Isaias continues to evolve. While we are not expecting a hurricane in our area as of now, some impacts are possible next week for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. It is still too early to predict the severity of those impacts. For now, be prepared and stay up to date with us.