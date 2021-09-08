TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical rain to impact Coastal Empire & Lowcountry tonight through tomorrow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A tropical disturbance is expected to track from the northeastern part of the Gulf of Mexico into the Atlantic Ocean tomorrow into Friday. The center of the tropical wave will track close to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry tomorrow with heavy rain bands moving in ahead of the center. This will bring us tropical impacts with heavy rain being our greatest threat.

Tropical Wave

The National Hurricane Center has been watching this disturbance and slowly increasing its chance for development. As of 2 pm Wednesday, it has a 60% chance of forming within the next 2 days and a 60% chance within the next 5 days.

As the tropical wave nears the Gulf Coast, slightly higher favorable conditions for development will be possible. Formation of a tropical depression isn’t out of the question before it moves onshore. If it doesn’t organize into one by that point, it most likely won’t organize into a tropical depression even once in the Atlantic Ocean due to unfavorable developmental conditions.

Regardless of development, we can expect higher rain chance, isolated severe storms, and localized flooding.

What to Expect

Late tonight, showers and storms will begin to approach the area ahead of the tropical wave’s center. Rain could be heavy at times, leading to localized flooding. With the heaviest of the rain moving in tonight, be careful on the roads. If you can’t see the lines, don’t drive through flooded roadways. Make sure you grab the umbrella before you step out the door tomorrow morning.

Overall rain totals will range from 0.5-1.5″ in most spots. Pockets of higher totals may be possible in areas that see heavy rain, especially south of I-16 where communities will be closest to the center.

Localized elevated tides may also occur around tomorrow’s 2 high tides: the first at 10:25 am and the second at 10:43 pm. Right now, the Fort Pulaski Tide gage is showing both tides remaining below minor flood stage.

With any tropical system, regardless of development, we have the chance to see isolated severe storms. As of right now, our severe threat remains very low. That being said, isolated severe storms are not out of the question late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Impacts will gradually decrease throughout the day with a few lingering showers still possible Thursday evening. Weather will improve Friday.