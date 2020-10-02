Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Depression 25 forms in the Caribbean

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An area of disturbed weather that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for tropical development in the western Caribbean Sea has organized into Tropical Depression 25.

As of 2 p.m., T.D. 25 has maximum sustained wind of 35 mph and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Movement is to the northwest at 8 mph.

Over the next several days, some strengthening is expected. It is likely that T.D. 25 will become a tropical storm wind winds of 45 to 50 mph. When that happens, this storm will be named Gamma.

There is no threat to the United States from T.D. 25 at this time.