Tracking the Tropics: 3 areas to watch for potential tropical development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin for the potential of developing into tropical depressions or tropical storms in the coming days.

Tropical Wave #1

The first tropical wave is a broad area of low pressure located to the northeast of the Bahamas. On satellite imagery, this system is beginning to look more defined, though the showers and storms it is producing remain disorganized.

It is located in an area that is conducive for development, though as it drifts northward, the development will become more likely (70% in the next five days).

Air Force Hurricane Hunters are heading to this system to investigate this disturbance as of Wednesday afternoon.

Long-rage computer guidance indicates that this system will stay off of the east coast of the U.S. and pose no direct threat other than higher than normal surf and rip currents.

No other direct impact is expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Tropical Wave #2

Located about 500 miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is a strong tropical wave that has a very good chance of developing.

Environmental conditions will remain conducive for this to become more organized in the next couple of days. The chance for development over the next five days is 70%.

It is likely that this will become a tropical depression or tropical storm as it continues to move westward.

This system poses no direct threat to land at this time, however that may change as it continues on a westward path.

Tropical Wave #3

The third system that the NHC is monitoring for potential development is still over western Africa and will be emerging off of the coast in the next couple of days.

Conditions over the eastern Atlantic are favorable for systems to developing into tropical entities. This tropical wave overall has a low chance (20%) of developing for now. That may change once it is over water.