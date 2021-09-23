Tracking the Tropics: T.S. Sam forms in the Atlantic, watching two tropical waves for development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season remains very active and we now have the eighteenth named storm of the season.

Tracking Sam

Tropical depression 18 formed in the central tropical Atlantic Wednesday evening, and it has continued to organize and strengthen overnight into a tropical storm.

As of 5 p.m., Tropical Storm Sam has sustained wind of 60 mph and wind gusts as high as 70 mph. It is moving at a decent forward speed of 16 mph to the west.

Over the next couple of days, Sam is expected to strengthen and by late Friday it is forecast to become a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Sam is expected to continue to strengthen through the weekend and achieve major hurricane status early next week as it continues on a westward path.

The faster Sam strengthens, the sooner a turn to the north is expected to happen. Sam poses to threat to the U.S. or any land at this time. Though it is worth keeping an eye on this system as it treks across the Atlantic.

More Development

In the far North Atlantic, there is a non-tropical area of low pressure that actually the remnants of Odette is in an environment that is marginally conducive for further organization and development.

A small increase in thunderstorm activity may result in this system developing more. Long-term though this system will have to battle strong upper-level wind that will limit how strong it could become.

There is no threat to land from this system at this time.

A second tropical wave is emerging off of the coast of Africa. Right now, this has a low chance of development. However, over the next several days it will be in an environment that will be more conducive for tropical development.