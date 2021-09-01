Tracking the Tropics: T.S. Larry forms in the eastern Atlantic while T.D. Kate likely to dissipate soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In the tropical Atlantic, there are two named storms that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring. The first is Tropical Depression Kate, which continues to weaken and is expected to fall apart very soon, the second is now Tropical Storm Larry which is becoming more organized and stronger.

Tropical Storm Larry

Tropical depression 12 strengthened into tropical storm Larry Wednesday morning. This system started out as a strong tropical wave that moved off the west coast of Africa earlier in the week.

As 11 am, Tropical Storm Larry has 50 mph sustained wind and wind gusts as high as 65 mph. Larry is moving quickly to the west at 22 mph and is located 275 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

As Larry tracks to the west-northwest through the rest of the week, it is expected to intensify into a hurricane. Through the weekend, it will through weak wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures and continue strengthening possibly into a category 3 hurricane. This would be the third major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The stronger Larry becomes over the next several days, the more likely it will be for the storm to make a northward turn before making it to the western Atlantic, closer to the United States. With that said, there is NO threat to the U.S. or any land from Tropical Storm Larry at this time.

Tropical Depression Kate

Kate formed into a tropical storm earlier in the week, though it is now struggling to even remain a tropical depression. Through out Wednesday, it has been hard to even define where the center of circulation is located on satellite imagery with most of the convective activity located well north and away from where the circulation was located.

As of 11 am, Tropical Depression Kate is estimated to have sustained wind of 35 mph with gusts possibly as high as 45 mph near the center. It is likely that Kate will become a remnant low by later Wednesday evening or Thursday.

There is NO threat to the U.S. or any other land at this time from Kate.