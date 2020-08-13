Tracking The Tropics: T.S. Josephine forms in the Atlantic, no threat to the U.S.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A system that the National Hurricane Center has been tracking as Tropical Depression 11 in the Atlantic has become better organized and has become stronger.

As of 11 AM, Tropical Storm Josephine has sustained wind of 45 mph with wind gusts of 60 mph. Movement is to the west-northwest at 15 mph and is located 975 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Over the next several days, this storm is expected to become a little stronger with wind upwards of 60 mph. It is not expected to become a hurricane at this time. Josephine will be encountering some upper-level wind shear that will begin to tear the storm apart by Monday and into Tuesday.

With the present track, staying north of the Caribbean islands and making a turn before making it to the Bahamas, there is no threat to any land at this time.

This is the earliest “J” storm to form in the Atlantic since the previous record set in 2005. Tropical Storm Jose formed on August 22, 2005.