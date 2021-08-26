Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Ida forecast to strengthen before reaching northern Gulf Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/WFLA) — Tropical Storm Ida is maintaining its strength as it moves to the northwest in the Caribbean Sea. Hurricane watches are now in effect for portions of the northern Gulf Coast.

Tropical Depression Nine strengthened Thursday and became Tropical Storm Ida just before 5:30 p.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

This system is getting more organized as conditions become even more favorable for development. Ida will become stronger as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and mudslides across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, western Cuba and parts of the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the NHC. A tropical storm warning has already been issued for the Cayman Islands and the Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth.

Meanwhile, the NHC is urging people living along the northern Gulf Coast to have their hurricane plan in place.

Hunter Hunter reconnaissance flight found that the circulation has become more defined, indicating that the storm is becoming more organized and is becoming stronger.

At this time there is a lot of uncertainty in the intensity and where landfall will happen, though the Hurricane Center is expecting this system to strengthen into at least a category 2 hurricane. It is possible that this storm could become a major hurricane.

Likely landfall expected to be along the northern Gulf Coast between Houston, Texas and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

There is no direct threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry at this time.

WFLA contributed to this article.