Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred develops just south of Puerto Rico

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tropical Storm Fred is now producing heavy rains and gusty winds over parts of Puerto Rico tonight.

In the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Fred was about 45 miles southwest of Ponce Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds are at 40mph, and the storm is moving to the west at 17mph.

On the current forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico tonight, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Tucks and Caicos Islands on Thursday.

Gradual strengthening is expected Tuesday night, but some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday.

While part of Georgia is now in the cone, it’s still too early to know if we will see any impacts from the storm system. Stay tuned to Storm Team 3 for the latest updates.