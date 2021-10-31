Tracking the Tropics: Subtropical Storm Wanda forms overnight Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It has been a quiet couple of weeks in the tropics as we are nearing the end of hurricane season. Hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30. Our last name on our name list has now been checked off as Wanda has formed overnight.

Subtropical Storm Wanda

Wanda formed from an area of low pressure that was this season’s first nor’easter. It impacted the New England area earlier this week. As it moved over the northern Atlantic, it organized into a subtropical storm. As of 5 am Sunday, Wanda has max wind speeds of 50 mph and gusts up to 65 mph. It is moving to the east-southeast at 6 mph.

Wanda will make a sharp northeasterly turn late Monday into Tuesday as it intensifies into a stronger subtropical storm. The system is expected to move over colder water by mid week and become post-tropical by next weekend.

Active 2021 Hurricane Season

With the formation of Wanda, we have now had twentyone named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and have used the last name on the name list. If we continue to have more development, we will switch to a secondary list of names for the remainder of the season.

In previous seasons (2005 & 2020), that were extremely active, we ran out of names. The Greek alphabet was then used. That is no longer the case in order to avoid confusion between storms and to keep the story about the storms and potential threats.