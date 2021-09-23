Tracking the Tropics: Sam expected to become a major hurricane this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Sam became Hurricane Sam early Friday morning. It remains a category 1 storm with 75 mph winds as of the 11 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The center was about 1,365 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, moving west at 14 mph.

Sam is currently in a very favorable environment for rapid intensification. It could be a major storm by late Saturday, and category 4 by Sunday.

Through the middle of next week, Sam will still be east of the Leeward Islands and will pose no direct threat to land. There is too much uncertainty beyond that to determine whether Sam will remain over the water or eventually threaten a landfall.

Stay with Storm Team 3 for the latest as we continue to track Sam this weekend and all of next week.