Tracking the Tropics: Sally crawling towards Gulf Coast, 3 Systems in Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are now four tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico: Paulette, Sally, Teddy & Vicky.

Tracking Sally

Sally’s outer rain bands are already moving onshore in the Florida panhandle.

As of 5 am, Sally is a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It was centered 60 miles west-northwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Sally is crawling to the WNW at just 2 mph.

On the forecast track, Sally will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana tonight today, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area late tonight into early Wednesday.

Sally is expected to crawl in speed. This will lead to higher rain totals, storm surge, and tropical storm to hurricane force winds from Monday through Wednesday. Rain totals will be between 8-16″ with locally higher amounts closer to 24″. Storm surge will be the highest near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Florida’s Gulf Coast and a Hurricane Warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Sally is now the earliest “S” storm on record, beating Stan which formed on October 2, 2005.

Tracking Paulette

Hurricane Paulette is accelerating northeastward. The category 2 hurricane is packing winds of 105 mph and moving northeast at 20 mph.

Paulette is expected to keep moving quickly to the northeast, but the storm should slow down and turn eastward by late Tuesday. Swells generated by Paulette will continue to affect the east coast of the United States through Thursday. Here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, there will be a higher risk of rip currents.

Tracking Teddy

Tropical Storm Teddy formed early Monday morning from what was Tropical Depression 20. Teddy is forecast to become a hurricane on late today.

As of 5 am, it was centered 1,030 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, moving west-northwest at 12 mph. Its maximum sustained winds were 60 mph.

Teddy is likely to strengthen the next few days and could even become a major category 3 hurricane by Thursday. The storm will remain over the ocean through the weekend.

Tracking Vicky

Tropical Storm Vicky formed late Monday morning from what was tropical depression 21. Vicky has max sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving to the northwest at 9 mph.

This is expected to be a short-lived tropical system. As wind shear begins to increase, Vicky will gradually weaken through this week.