Tracking the Tropics: Rip currents develop with Henri offshore, path eyes New England

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Henri is sitting well off our coast and will head north this weekend. In the meantime, deadly rip currents are possible at our beaches as Henri’s swell reaches our coast. Hurricane Grace is strengthening in the Bay of Campeche with a second Mexico landfall imminent.

Tropical Storm Henri

As of the 11 am advisory, Henri was still a tropical storm with winds of 65 mph and appears to have begun a turn more to the north. It was moving west-northwest previously, now moving northwest at 7 mph.

Henri will likely strengthen into a hurricane this weekend with a rare landfall possible on Long Island or New England.

Hurricane Grace

Grace is a strengthening hurricane in the Bay of Campeche with 85 mph winds and gusts to 105 mph. The storm was moving west at 14 mph.

Grace may become a category 2 hurricane before making a second landfall in Mexico.