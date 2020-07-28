Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms, likely to become Isaias

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Hurricane Center has been watching a tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa. Now the tropical wave has upgraded the wave to Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. This potential tropical cyclone is very likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias within the next day.

A potential tropical cyclone (PTC) is a disturbance that has a high chance of forming into a tropical cyclone. As the PTC poses a threat of tropical storm conditions on land within 48 hours, it allows the National Hurricane Center to issue advisories before it is upgraded to a storm.

The potential tropical cyclone is expected to become Isaias by tomorrow morning as it tracks closer to the Leeward Islands. It is expected to continue to strengthen as it tracks over Puerto Rico. The track and strength of the soon to be storm becomes less certain as we head through the weekend and into next week.

While it is too soon to know if PTC Nine will impact the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, it is a system that Storm Team 3 is closely monitoring.

Beyond the five day projections, there is a lot of uncertainty over the strength and path of this system. As this system continues to strengthen and move more west, we will have a better idea on those factors.

PTC Nine is producing winds of tropical storm strength. It doesn’t have the structure of a tropical depression or tropical storm. There isn’t a defined center of circulation in the broad area of circulation.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

When Isaias forms, it will break the record for the earliest I named storm. This record is currently held by 2005’s Irene, which formed on August 7, 2005. When Isaias forms, it will become the 6th storm this year to set the record for being the earliest named storm.