Tracking the Tropics: Odette forms off Atlantic Coast; Expected to remain fish storm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We now have our 15th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The good news is that Tropical Storm Odette is expected to remain a fish storm and stay off the east coast of the United States.

Odette developed just off the Mid-Atlantic coast Friday evening. However, the storm is struggling to stay intact and the center of the storm is not easy to locate due to northwesterly wind shear. As of 5 am Saturday morning, Odette has max sustained winds of 45 mph and wind gusts up to 60 mph. It is moving to the northeast at 15 mph.

As Odette remains over warmer waters and moves out of an area of stronger wind shear, the storm will gradually strengthen into a stronger tropical storm with winds up to 65 mph. Odette will turn towards the east-northeast and increase its forward speed later today and continue through Monday.

On this forecast track, the center of Odette will move away from the U.S. Mid-Atlantic coast and pass south of Atlantic Canada over the weekend.

While Odette is no direct threat to our area, it could help to trigger a few rain showers tonight and Saturday. It also could lead to a higher risk of rip currents along our coast.