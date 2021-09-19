Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Peter & Tropical Depression 17 form overnight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The tropics are heating up as we now have our 16th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and possibly our 17th named storm as a tropical depression forms early Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Peter

Tropical storm Peter formed early Sunday morning after organizing from a tropical depression. As of 11 am, Peter has sustained wind of 45 mph and wind gusts as high as 60 mph. Over the next couple of days, this storm will be in an environment that will support some slow strengthening.

By midweek, some dry air ahead of the storm will inhibit it from strengthening more than a minimal tropical storm.

The five day forecast indicates that this will turn to the north before getting close to the U.S., though this means it may become a concern for Bermuda late next week.

Tropical Depression 17

Located near the Cabo Verde Islands is our next tropical depression. This system is not quite as well defined currently, though it has started to have a well-defined circulation.

The environmental conditions that this storm will be in will gradually become more conducive to support further development. By Sunday night, this system could be our next named storm. Once it gets a name, it’s name will be Rose.

Tropical depression 17 is expected to track to the north-northwest and gradually weaken due to dry air. As of now, this system looks to remain a fish storm and won’t impact the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Active Season

The 2021 hurricane season has been very active. There have already been sixteen named storms in the Atlantic so far. If the current tropical wave we are tracking develops, the next name up on our list is Rose.