Tracking The Tropics: Nana makes landfall, watching for more development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nana became a hurricane overnight and as of 8 AM Thursday, it is again a tropical storm as it heads through Central America.

Nana is 150 miles southwest of Belize City. Max sustained winds are down to 60 mph. It is moving to the west-southwest at at 15 mph.

Nana will continue to bring dangerous storm surge and tropical storm conditions along the coast of Belize Thursday. Nana is expected to drop as much as 10 inches of rain to parts of Belize.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, we are still tracking tropical depression Omar near Bermuda. By Saturday, it is expected that this system will be dissipating.

Areas to Watch

Near the Cape Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves with potential to develop into tropical systems.

Tropical Wave #1

A disturbance approaching the central Atlantic is looking fairly weak and has a low chance of becoming better organized at this time. Over the next two days, the chance of development is 20% and over the next five days, the chance increases slightly to 40%.

Tropical Wave #2

The disturbance, emerging off the coast of Africa and farther east, has a better chance of developing later this weekend. Right now, there is a 20% chance of forming within the next 2 days and a 70% chance of forming within the next 5 days.

The wave is expected to track west and possibly emerge with a small disturbance south of the Cape Verde Islands. A tropical depression could form over this weekend while it continues to move westward over the Atlantic.