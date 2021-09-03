Tracking the Tropics: Major Hurricane Larry could threaten Bermuda

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Larry remains a major hurricane with 115 mph winds, making this a category 3 storm with the potential to strengthen to category 3.

For now, Larry is not a threat to land. However, by late in the upcoming week, Larry could get very close to Bermuda as a category 3 storm with 120 mph winds.

While not a direct threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, by Tuesday, increased swell from Larry will likely reach our coast leading to choppy seas and an increased risk for rip currents.