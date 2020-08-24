Laura becomes a hurricane, could strike the Gulf Coast as a category 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Laura could make landfall near the border of Texas and Louisiana as a major hurricane by early Thursday. On the other hand, Marco is now a post-tropical cyclone and the National Hurricane Center will discontinue updates on that storm.

As of 8 AM Tuesday, hurricane hunters found 75 mph sustained winds inside Laura’s core, making this a category 1 hurricane. The center was moving away from Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico at 17 mph to the west-northwest.

Now that Laura is over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the storm will intensify, possibly quickly. It could reach category 3 strength by Thursday morning prior to making landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border. Maximum sustained winds are expected to be around 115 mph at the core.

Laura will then move up and around an area of high pressure which will block the storm from moving toward the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.