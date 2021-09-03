Tracking the Tropics: Larry’s dangerous surf to reach our coast this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Larry was still a major category 3 hurricane Sunday morning packing 120 mph sustained winds with gusts as high as 150 mph.

On satellite, the Larry has a well-defined eye and spiral shape, two hallmarks of a very strong hurricane.

The storm will get dangerous close to Bermuda later this week, with significant impacts possible there.

While there is no direct threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, rough surf and rip currents are likely to increase as we move through the week. Use extreme caution if you plan to head to the beach in the coming days.