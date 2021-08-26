Tracking the Tropics: Ida to become a major hurricane ahead of Gulf Coast landfall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Ida continued to strengthen Friday morning as it barreled its way toward the western tip of Cuba. As of 11 am, winds had increased to 65 mph. It was moving northwest at 8 mph.

Once in the Gulf of Mexico late Friday night and Saturday morning, more rapid intensification is likely. By Sunday morning, Ida could become a major hurricane (at least category 3).

A landfall looks likely along the Louisiana Coast where a Hurricane Watch is in effect. Heavy rain, damaging wind, tornadoes, and 7 to 11 feet of storm surge are all possible.

There is no direct threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry at this time.