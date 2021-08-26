Tracking the Tropics: Ida to become a hurricane ahead of Gulf Coast landfall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Ida was strengthening over the Cayman Islands Friday morning. As of 8 am, winds had increased to 60 mph. It was moving northwest at 8 mph towards the western tip of Cuba.

Once in the Gulf of Mexico late Friday night and Saturday morning, more rapid intensification is likely. Category 2 strength has become likely, with the chance Ida could become a major hurricane (category 3 or higher).

A landfall looks likely along the Louisiana Coast where a Hurricane Watch is in effect. Heavy rain, damaging wind, tornadoes, and 7 to 11 feet of storm surge are all possible.

There is no direct threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry at this time.

