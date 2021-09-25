Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam now a major category 4 hurricane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical activity in the Atlantic basin remains very active with now the nineteenth named storm forming Friday evening with Teresa. Meanwhile, hurricane Sam in the central Atlantic continues to gain strength with two more tropical waves to watch for even more development.

Tracking Sam

Hurricane Sam became a major hurricane early Saturday morning and has continued to rapidly intensify over the past 24 hours. Sam is now a major category 4 hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Sam now has sustained wind of 145 mph and wind gusts as high as 175 mph.

As a ridge of high pressure shifts more to the east in the next couple of days, that will promote the expected gradual northward turn. Sam will remain a major hurricane but gradually weaken through the week as dry air increases.

As Sam begins to make the northward turn, it is expected that the foreword movement will accelerate later this weekend or early next week.

Despite this system being a powerful major hurricane, it poses no direct threat to land at this time.

More Development

In the Atlantic basin, there are two other tropical waves that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for possible tropical development over the next several days.

The stronger of the two tropical waves is about to emerge off of the coast of Africa and pass just south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Over the next few days, the environment that the wave is in will support some slow development. The upper-level wind is weak and there is plenty of warm water for the system to feed off of.

The overall chance for this to become the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm within five days is 60% (medium chance).

Located north of the Caribbean is a second tropical wave that is actually associated with what was tropical storm Peter earlier in the week.

The environment around this tropical wave is only marginally conducive for supporting further development.

Overall chances are low for this to regenerate into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next couple of days.

Regardless of development, this system poses no threat to land.

Active 2021 Hurricane Season

With the formation of Teresa Friday evening, we have now had nineteen named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

The final two names on the list are Victor and Wanda. If these names are used an we continue to have more development, we will switch to a secondary list of names for the remainder of the season.

In previous seasons (2005 & 2020), that were extremely active, we ran out of names. The Greek alphabet was then used. That is no longer the case in order to avoid confusion between storms and to keep the story about the storms and potential threats.