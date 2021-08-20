Tracking the Tropics: Henri now a tropical storm; brings risk of dangerous flash flooding to New England

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Henri is just over 100 miles off the shore of New England. Overnight, strong tropical storm conditions began moving into the Northeast. Conditions will continue to deteriorate as the center of Henri pushes onshore later today.

Tropical Storm Henri

Henri intensified into a category 1 hurricane early Saturday morning. As of 7 am Sunday, Henri has dropped to tropical storm status with sustained wind of 70 mph with wind gusts as high as 85 mph.

Regardless of strength at landfall, the impacts for the New England area have not changed. Dangerous and serious flash flooding remain a high threat.

Henri could make a rare landfall on Long Island or New England as a hurricane. The last time a New England had a direct landfalling hurricane was Bob in August of 1991 as a category 2 storm with 115 mph wind.

A HURRICANE WARNING continues for Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in place for New jersey, New York City, and Massachusetts including Cape Cod.

Regardless of strength at landfall, impacts from Henri have been moving onshore overnight into the New England Coast but also parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Strongest winds will be felt along the New England Coast with storm surge as high as 3-5 feet. The remnants of Fred tracked through the area last week bringing flooding rain. Mainly river gages are sitting right above or right at flood stage. Additional rain will cause dangerous flash flooding and river flooding.