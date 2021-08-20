Tracking the Tropics: Henri now a hurricane, gives us risk of rip currents; Grace makes landfall in Mexico

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Henri is sitting well off our coast and will be heading northward this weekend. In the meantime, deadly rip currents are possible at our beaches as Henri’s swell reach the coast. Meanwhile, Hurricane Grace is strengthening in the Bay of Campeche with a second Mexico landfall tonight.

Hurricane Henri

As of the 11 am advisory, Henri has intensified into a category 1 hurricane. As the hurricane is now moving to the north-northeast, it will continue to move through favorable conditions for Henri to strengthen a bit more today. Sustained wind around the center is now up to 75 mph with wind gusts up to 90 mph.

A HURRICANE WARNING continues for Long Island (NY), parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Henri will likely make a rare landfall on Long Island or New England. The last time a New England had a direct landfalling hurricane was Bob in August of 1991 as a category 2 storm with 115 mph wind.

Tropical Storm Grace

Overnight, Hurricane Grace makes its 2nd landfall along the east central coast of Mexico as a strong category 3 hurricane. It has weakened over land and is now a strong tropical storm with wind of 70 mph.

6-12 inches of widespread rain is expected through central Mexico with isolated pockets of 15″ that aren’t out of the as Grace tracks westward. This could lead to dangerous flash-flooding.