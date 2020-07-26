Tracking the Tropics: Hanna weakens, next storm could form early this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Storm Team 3 is tracking a weakening tropical storm and a strengthening tropical wave in the Atlantic Basin. Out in the Pacific basin, a category one hurricane is tracking towards Hawaii.

Tracking Hurricane Hanna

Early Saturday morning, tropical storm Hanna strengthened into Atlantic hurricane season’s first hurricane.

As of the 8 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hanna has continued to weaken after making landfall Saturday evening near Padre Island, Texas. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 50 mph with 70 mph gusts. The storm is moving to the west-southwest at 9 mph. Pressure has been rising and is now at 992 mb.

Hurricane force wind was not the only threat from Hanna. Heavy rain and dangerous storm surge flooding happened along the southern Texas coast as the storm moves on shore. Areas between Corpus Christi and Brownsville received anywhere from 2″ to 5″ of rain to even just over a foot of rain.

Hanna is expected to dissipate within the next 2 days.

Eastern Atlantic Disturbance

The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring a strong tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa earlier in the week. It is a broad area of low pressure and cloudiness in the eastern Atlantic.

As of Sunday morning, the chances of developing into an organized tropical system is at 60% within the next two days. However, over the next five days the chances will become better. The environment that this system will be entering as it gets closer to the Caribbean Sea will be more conducive for tropical development. Chances of this becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days is high at 90%. This will most likely become our I named storm.

It is too early to say with certain as to where this storm will go beyond five days. This is something that Storm Team 3 will be keeping an eye on.

Hurricane Douglas Approaching Hawaii

It is not every hurricane season that a storm is affected the mainland and Hawaii at the same time. Hurricane Douglas formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean and became a major hurricane, though it is now weakening as it gets closer to the Hawaiian Islands.

As of 8 AM EDT Sunday, sustained wind at the center are 90 mph. Wind gusts are even stronger at 115 mph. Movement is to the west-northwest at 16 mph. Douglas will continue to weaken as it approaches the island chain.

The effects of Douglas will begin to be felt in the Hawaiian Island today. Hurricane watches and warnings have been issued for the islands. Flooding rain is also expected and storm surge is expected along with the wind.