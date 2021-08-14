Tracking the Tropics: Grace vs Henri: the race to be our next hurricane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fred has continued to weaken overland as it pulls to the north. Fred is close to being done for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Just expect a few pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms to continue through the evening and overnight hours.

As Fred moves into North Carolina and Virginia, areas could pick up as much as 2-4 inches of rain closed to the center track. Isolated amounts could be as high as 6 inches. Isolated tornadoes are possible as well.

Tropical Storm Grace

Grace strengthened into a tropical storm Tuesday morning and is expected to be our next hurricane. As of 5 pm Tuesday, it was 5 miles south of Montego Bay, Jamaica and moving west at 15 mph.

Grace is currently tracking over top of Jamaica. As the storm moves into much warmer waters, it will intensify quickly into a stronger tropical storm before reaching hurricane status by late Wednesday.

While Grace poses a significant threat to parts of Mexico, an area of high pressure off the Southeast Coast will block the storm from moving north. Grace will continue to strengthen possibly into a category 1 hurricane as the storm travels west through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Henri

That same area of high pressure will also block Tropical Storm Henri from approaching us. Henri is now 135 south-southeast of Bermuda with 65 mph winds. The storm will do a loop around Bermuda through this weekend and poses no direct threat to the Southeast. However, the risk of rip currents will be elevated the next several days.

As Henri makes a loop around Bermuda and tracks parallel to the East Coast, it will move into favorable conditions to strengthen into a hurricane and race off in the Atlantic Ocean.