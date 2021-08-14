Tracking the Tropics: Grace is now a hurricane; Henri expected to strengthen by this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Now it’s down to two. Storm Team 3 is tracking two remaining tropical systems: Grace and Henri.

Hurricane Grace

Grace has now strengthened into a category 1 hurricane Wednesday morning. The storm is now about 65 miles west of Grand Cayman. Maximum sustained winds are at 75mph with wind gusts up to 90 mph and Grace is moving to the west-northwest at 15mph.

As the storm moves into much warmer waters, it will intensify quickly. Additional strengthening is possible prior to reaching the Yucatan Peninsula.

While Grace poses a significant threat to parts of Mexico, an area of high pressure off the Southeast Coast will block the storm from moving north. Grace will continue to strengthen after moving into the Bay of Campeche Friday.

Tropical Storm Henri

That same area of high pressure will also block Tropical Storm Henri from approaching us. Henri is now 160 south of Bermuda with 65 mph winds. The storm will do a loop around Bermuda through this weekend and poses no direct threat to the Southeast. However, the risk of rip currents will be elevated the next several days.

As Henri makes a loop around Bermuda and tracks parallel to the East Coast, it will move into favorable conditions to strengthen into a hurricane and race off in the Atlantic Ocean.