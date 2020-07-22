Tracking the Tropics: Gonzalo maintains strength, will become stronger

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical storm Gonzalo formed earlier in the day Thursday. As of 5 p.m., wind is sustained at 50 mph with higher gusts. It is moving toward the Caribbean Sea at 14 mph and will be a threat to the Antilles going into the weekend.

It is likely that Gonzalo will become the season’s first hurricane, though there is some uncertainty with the intensity forecast. When the storm enters the Caribbean, it will interact with some dry air aloft that will hinder Gonzalo from maintaining hurricane strength. By Saturday, Gonzalo is expected to again be a tropical storm.

There is no threat to the United States at this time, though Storm Team 3 will continue to monitor this system.







Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico that may become better organized. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system at 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this storm. There is no direct impact expected in the Coastal Empire or Lowcounty as this storm moves toward Texas.