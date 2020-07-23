Tracking the Tropics: Gonzalo heads to the Caribbean; T.D. Eight moving to Texas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical storm Gonzalo continues to move toward the Caribbean Sea and the Windward Islands. As of the 11 AM EDT National Hurricane Center advisory, sustained wind at the center are 65 mph with wind gusts of 75 mph. Movement is to the west at 14 mph.

In the short-term over the next couple of days, environmental conditions are conducive for the storm to gain strength. It is expected that late Thursday or on Friday that Gonzalo will become the season’s first storm to become a hurricane.

Hurricane watches have been issued for Barbados and St. Vincent Island. Hurricane conditions will be expect in those areas beginning Saturday morning.

As Gonzalo enters the central Caribbean Sea, some dry air aloft will help to weaken the system back to tropical storm status. There is no threat to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry at this time.

Tracking Tropical Depression Eight

In the Gulf of Mexico, tropical depression number eight has formed. As of the 11 AM EDT National Hurricane Center advisory, sustained wind are 35 mph with slightly higher gusts. Movement is to the west-northwest at 9 mph.

Over the next couple of days, T.D. Eight will likely become stronger. It is expected that this storm will become a tropical storm before making landfall on the south Texas coast during the day Saturday.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for the south Texas coast. Wind will not be the biggest impact from T.D. Eight. This system has potential to dump very heavy rain and produce some storm surge. 6-10 inches of rain for portions of coastal Texas is possible. Localized higer amounts are possible as well.

There is no threat from tropical depression Eight for the Coastal Empire or Lowcounty.