Tracking the Tropics: Fred’s remnants remain weak for now; T.S. Grace moves toward the Caribbean

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Overnight tropical depression Fred continued to disorganize and fall apart over Cuba. Meanwhile in the Atlantic, what is now tropical storm Grace is heading toward the Leeward Islands.

Remnants of Fred

Early Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center determined that tropical depression Fred has lost its closed circulation at the surface, downgrading the storm to a tropical wave.

As of 5 p.m., wind around the very broad and disorganized circulation was still estimated to be sustained at 35 mph with higher gusts possible. The storm is located about 510 miles south-southeast of Mobile, AL.

Over the next day or so, the remnants of Fred are expected to drift northward from Cuba and into the central Gulf of Mexico. Once back over the warm open waters some reorganization and gradual strengthening is possible. By Monday night or early Tuesday, Fred will be just off the coast of the western Florida Panhandle or Alabama and maybe a tropical storm again, at that time.

For the northern Gulf Coast, heavy rain, severe weather and flooding are anticipated no matter what strength or type of storm as a lot of deep tropical moisture will be surging northward.

Once the storm is over land and likely moving through central Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday, the storm will be weakening. The broad circulation will still be able to direct a lot of moisture into the southeastern states.

Locally in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected Monday through Wednesday. Rainfall totals could be between 2 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible which may lead to some flooding in spots.

Tropical Storm Grace

Tropical storm Grace formed early Saturday morning and it was a robust tropical wave that we have been watching over the past several days for the potential to develop into a full tropical system. It became a tropical depression Friday evening and through the night and Saturday, it was showing signs of becoming better organized and a little stronger.

Hurricane hunters were investigating Saturday afternoon and found that Grace is actually less organized and weaker now. That is expected to change and Grace is expected to become a little stronger Sunday.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, tropical storm Grace has weakened a little and has sustained wind of 40 mph and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. The storm is moving westward at 13 mph and is located 55 miles east-southeast of Guadeloupe.

The long-term forecast track calls for Grace to move through the Leeward Islands and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands as a strengthening tropical storm. Wind speeds possibly as high as 60 mph by Monday morning as it nears Puerto Rico. As Grace approaches the larger islands and higher terrain, the circulation will be disrupted and will lead to some weakening by Monday night.

The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for Grace to be near the Straights of Florida and the Keys by Thursday as a weak tropical storm. Southern Florida may experience heavy rain and breezy/windy conditions depending on how close the storm passes. If the storm takes a southern track over Cuba, the system will be weaker and impacts in Florida would be minimal.

At this time it is expected that Grace will continue into the Gulf of Mexico due to a strong Bermuda high-pressure center that will help steer it westward, similar to what happened to Fred. Once over the Gulf of Mexico, Grace is expected to become stronger as it pulls away from Cuba.

There is no threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry from Grace at this time, however, Storm Team 3 will continue to monitor this storm as more data becomes available.