Tracking the Tropics: Fred weakens for now, will strengthen before impacting The Southeast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fred is now a tropical depression with 35 mph winds after battling the high terrain of Hispaniola. The center is now back over the water about 65 miles south-southwest of Great Inagua Island.

As of 5 am Thursday, gusts were as high as 45 mph and the storm was continuing to move very quickly west-northwest at 35 mph. Little to no strengthening is expected today as it continues to interact with land, skirting along the northern coast of Cuba.

As Fred approaches the Florida Keys, it will be in a more favorable environment to regain tropical storm strength. The most probably path continues to be for the storm to move north through the eastern Gulf of Mexico along Florida’s west coast, then ride north near the Georgia/Alabama border by Tuesday.

While parts of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are now in the cone, a direct hit remains unlikely. However, the chance of at least some impacts are increasing as the storm makes its closest pass to our west, mainly in the form of periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms beginning Sunday and continuing Monday and Tuesday.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 3 for the latest updates.