Tracking the Tropics: Fred strengthens this weekend, eyes Gulf Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fred remains a tropical depression Friday morning as it skirts along the northern coast of Cuba. Strengthening is likely this weekend before making landfall along the Florida Panhandle.

As of 5 am Friday, Fred’s sustained winds were still no higher than 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. It was centered 125 miles south-southwest of Great Exuma Island, moving west-northwest at 10 mph. The storm has shown signs of trying to reorganize.

For now, Fred remains in an area unfavorable for rapid development, but that will change as it gets closer to the Florida Keys this weekend, and especially as it tracks northward in the Gulf of Mexico. That is where it is most likely to regain tropical storm strength.

Landfall is then expected early Monday somewhere in the Florida Panhandle. The most probably path continues to be for the storm to then ride north near the Georgia/Alabama border Monday and Tuesday, quickly weakening.

The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are no longer in the cone, although some impacts remain possible, mainly in the form of periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms; the coverage and intensity of which will depend on Fred’s exact track.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 3 for the latest updates as forecast details become even more clear over the weekend.