Tracking the Tropics: Fred likely to re-strengthen before striking Gulf Coast next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fred is now a tropical depression with 35 mph winds after battling the high terrain of Hispaniola. The center is now back over the water about 80 miles west of Great Inagua Island.

As of 11 am Thursday, gusts were as high as 45 mph and the storm was moving west-northwest at 14 mph. Little to no strengthening is expected today as it continues to interact with land, skirting along the northern coast of Cuba.

As Fred approaches the Florida Keys, it will be in a more favorable environment to regain tropical storm strength. The most probably path continues to be for the storm to move north through the eastern Gulf of Mexico along Florida’s west coast, then ride north near the Georgia/Alabama border Monday and Tuesday as a weakening tropical storm.

While parts of the Coastal Empire remain in the cone, areas along and east of I-95 are out. Regardless, forecast details remain unchanged. As Fred makes its closest pass to our west early next week, periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are increasingly likely.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 3 for the latest updates.