Tracking the Tropics: Fred brings tropical storm conditions to the Dominican Republic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tropical Storm Fred is now producing heavy rains and gusty winds as it pushes onshore in the Dominican Republic

As of 5 am Tuesday, Fred was producing winds of 40 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph. It was located about 115 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo and moving rapidly west-northwest at 35 mph.

The storm will likely weaken today and tomorrow as dry air and the high terrain of Hispaniola disrupt Fred’s center of circulation. This weekend into early next week, whatever remains of Fred will be in the eastern Gulf of Mexico where it could regain tropical storm strength.

While part of Georgia is now in the cone, it is still too early to predict exact timing and impacts with a high level of confidence. The highest probability scenario at the moment is for the storm to make landfall along the Gulf Coast early next week. While that scenario would not be a direct threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, it would lead to increasing moisture and rain chances Sunday into next week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 3 for the latest updates.