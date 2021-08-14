Tracking the Tropics: Downpours continue as Fred tracks well to our west

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While Fred was near Columbus, Georgia early Tuesday morning and weakening to a tropical depression, torrential downpours and thunderstorms will continue off and on for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Parts of Alabama and Georgia could get as much as 4-8 inches of rain closed to the center track. Isolated amounts could be as high as 10 inches.

Locally in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday. Rainfall totals could be between 2 and 3 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible which may lead to some flooding in spots.

Tropical Storm Grace

Grace has strengthened back into a tropical storm with 40 mph winds. As of 5 am Tuesday, it was 165 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica and moving west at 16 mph.

While Grace poses a significant threat to parts of Mexico, an area of high pressure off the Southeast Coast will block the storm from moving north. Grace will continue to strengthen as the storm travels west through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Henri

That same area of high pressure will also block Tropical Storm Henri from approaching us. Henri is now 135 south-southeast of Bermuda with 50 mph winds. The storm will do a loop around Bermuda through this weekend and poses no direct threat to the Southeast. However, the risk of rip currents will be elevated the next several days.