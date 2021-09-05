Tracking the Tropics: Dangerous surf develops along East Coast as Larry remains far out to sea

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Larry is producing winds of 115 mph as of 11 am Tuesday morning, and the large swell it is generating will begin reaching the East Coast today. The storm was centered 780 miles southeast of Bermuda, moving northwest at 8 mph.

The risk of rip currents is already elevated along the entire stretch of Georgia and South Carolina coasts. This danger along with wave heights will continue to increase the next couple days. Avoid the water until further notice.

Fortunately, Larry will not come close enough to bring any other impacts. Even Bermuda will be spared the worst as Larry passes east of the island as a category 2 storm on Thursday. Bermuda is now under a Tropical Storm Watch.