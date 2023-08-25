SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical storm Idalia formed Sunday morning as a stalled system over the Western Caribbean Sea. As it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, it is expect to quickly strengthen into a hurricane. It is forecasted to intensify into a category 3 hurricane before landfall Wednesday morning.

As of Monday Morning, Tropical Storm Idalia has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with gusts of 75 mph. The storm is moving to the north at 7 mph and the latest models show a potential landfall in the Florida panhandle between the Big Bend and Tampa early Wednesday morning.

Once in the Gulf, the environment will be conducive of further development and strengthening. Gulf water temperatures are in the upper 80s and lower 90s with relatively weak wind shear. This means we have some of the main ingredients for a developing and strengthening system.

LOCAL IMPACTS

One concern to note for Idalia’s intensity is that a stronger storm at landfall will remain a stronger system near us. It will weaken overland but impacts remain significant. Heavy rain, tropical storm force winds, and coastal flooding remain our greatest threats.

According to the NHC track, Idalia remains a category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon approaching southern Ga. Impacts will begin to arrive as early as late Tuesday night and ramp up by lunchtime Wednesday.

A timeline for impacts:

– Very outer rainbands arrive with pockets of heavy rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

-Wednesday morning from sunrise to about lunchtime: rainbands with tropical downpours and and isolated tornado threat.

-Tropical Storm Force winds increase as the center of Idalia tracks closer to us Wednesday. Picking up late morning through the evening.

-Onshore wind will increase in strength as the center of Idalia tracks closer – this will lead to a coastal flooding/storm surge threat.

-Wednesday afternoon – evening: tropical storm force winds, hurricane force wind gusts, very heavy rain, and flash flooding.

By mid-week, it is possible for impacts to be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. How we are affected locally will be determined by the intensity, size, and path of this system.

Timing right now will likely be early Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. However, a lot can and will change with this forecast.

Stay with WSAV Storm Team 3 your tropical weather authority for the latest information as this storm develops.