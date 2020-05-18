Tracking the Tropics: Arthur begins to move away from coastal North Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season may not begin until June 1, however, we now have the season’s first named system. Tropical Storm Arthur developed off the east coast of Florida late Saturday night.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Arthur was located about 55 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The tropical storm maintained strength with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with wind gusts of 65 mph. The storm is tracking north-northeast at 16 mph. From the last advisory, the air pressure has dropped slightly.

2PM Monday Advisory from the National Hurricane Center

Further strengthening is possible over the next couple of hours as Arthur tracks into the Atlantic Ocean. By late tonight or early tomorrow, Arthur is expected to lose its tropical characteristics. The tropical system will drift southwest toward Bermuda as a depression or remnant area of low pressure by Wednesday or Thursday.

2 PM Monday forecast track from the National Hurricane Center

Arthur will begin to move away from the coastal North Carolina area through Monday afternoon. At the most, the Outer Banks will have tropical storm force wind, a small storm surge, and periods of heavy rain.

A Tropical Storm Warning continues for the North Carolina Outer Banks area. The warning has been dropped from inland coastal North Carolina. Areas highlighted in orange could still see tropical storm force wind gusts. Tropical storm force winds still extend 125 miles away from the center.

As Arthur pulls farther away from coastal North Carolina, the heavy rain threat associated with Arthur will be ending. Those who live in that area can still expect light rain to continue for the rest of the afternoon.

Highest rain totals so far (as of this morning) are almost 5 inches in Newport and 4.67″ in Cape Carteret. Highest wind reports (as of this morning) are out of Cape Hatteras with 49 mph and Alligator River with 46 mph.