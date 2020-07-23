Tracking the Tropics: Active Atlantic and Pacific hurricane basins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is not statistically until mid-September, however, there are several systems we are watching.

In the Atlantic, tropical storm Gonzalo is heading to the Caribbean. In the central Gulf of Mexico, tropical depression Eight has formed and is heading toward Texas. Off the coast of Africa, a tropical wave has potential to become the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm.

In the eastern Pacific, major hurricane Douglas is moving toward Hawaii.

Tracking Tropical Storm Gonzalo

Tropical storm Gonzalo continues to move toward the Caribbean Sea and the Windward Islands. As of the 5 PM EDT National Hurricane Center advisory, sustained wind at the center are 60 mph with wind gusts of 70 mph. Movement is to the west at 13 mph. The pressure has held steady at 1000 mb, meaning this system will be slow to become stronger.

In the short-term over the next couple of days, environmental conditions are conducive for the storm to gain strength some. It is expected that on Friday that Gonzalo could become the season’s first storm to become a hurricane.

As Gonzalo enters the central Caribbean Sea, some dry air aloft will help to weaken the system back to tropical storm status. There is no threat to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry at this time.

Hurricane watches have been issued for Barbados and St. Vincent Island. Hurricane conditions will be expect in those areas beginning Saturday morning.

Tracking Tropical Depression Eight

In the Gulf of Mexico, tropical depression number eight has formed. As of the 11 AM EDT National Hurricane Center advisory, sustained wind are 35 mph with slightly higher gusts at 45 mph. Movement is to the west-northwest at 8 mph.

Over the next couple of days, T.D. Eight will likely become stronger. It is expected that this storm will become a tropical storm before making landfall on the south Texas coast during the day Saturday.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for the south Texas coast. Wind will not be the biggest impact from T.D. Eight. This system has potential to dump very heavy rain and produce some storm surge. 6-10 inches of rain for portions of coastal Texas is possible. Localized higer amounts are possible as well.

There is no threat from tropical depression Eight for the Coastal Empire or Lowcounty.

Eastern Atlantic Disturbance

A tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa and the National Hurricane Center is watching it for the possibility of developing into the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm. At this time, there is a low chance for developing. Just 20% over the next five days.

This system is moving westward and will be moving over the same area that Gonzalo is right now. Long term, that will mean it will take a little longer to become organized and it will also encounter some dry air aloft along with some Saharan dust.

There is no threat to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry from this system at this time.

Major Hurricane Douglas Approaching Hawaii

A storm in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been gaining strength over the past several days. Hurricane Douglas is located over 1200 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii as of Thursday evening. Sustained wind at the center are 125 mph making this a major category 3 hurricane. Wind gusts are even stronger at 155 mph. Movement is to the west-northwest at 18 mph.

The effects of Douglas will begin to be felt in the Hawaiian Island on Sunday. By then, this will still be a strong hurricane, however some weakening is expected as the storm approaches Hawaii. Hurricane watches and warnings will be issued. Along with a major wind threat, flooding rain is also expected.

There is no threat to the U.S. mainland from hurricane Douglas.