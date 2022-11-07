SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30 and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday morning proves that! While the storm is not organized enough to be classified as a tropical storm, it does have tropical storm force winds.

This won’t be a devastating storm for us, but it will be impactful. By the end of the week, we will see heavy rain, gusty wind, and dangerous, rough surf.

As of Monday morning, Subtropical Storm Nicole has max sustained winds of 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. It is moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph and is 555 miles east of the Northwestern Bahamas.

It will take a shift to the west and strengthen into a strong tropical storm/weak hurricane before making landfall Thursday morning in Florida. It will then track towards the Gulf of Mexico by Friday morning. It makes a turn north Friday and passes the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by Saturday morning.

Uncertainty remains on when will Nicole make that northerly turn. The faster the turn, the higher the chance Nicole could remain off our coast. The slower the turn, the higher the chance we see more impacts.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS : Tuesday – Saturday

We will start to feel some of the impacts from Nicole by Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds from the northeast begin to pick up along the coast. A strong gusty breeze is not out of the question. Minor coastal flooding will be possible at times of high tide. High tide Tuesday morning is around 8 am at Fort Pulaski. Dangerous surf will be possible.

The most impactful days will be late Wednesday through Friday. Periods of heavy rain will begin by late Wednesday and pick up as Nicole takes its closest path towards us Thursday and Friday. Dangerous, rough surf and rip currents will be likely.

Strong gusts to possible tropical storm force wind gusts will be possible, especially for our coastal waters. A tropical storm watch has been issued for our offshore waters because of this. No watch has been issued for land.

Any impacts will wrap up early Saturday. A gusty breeze will stick around through the weekend.