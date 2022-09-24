SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian is pummeling western parts of Cuba with powerful category 3 winds with further intensification likely as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Uncertainty remains in the late-week track that will ultimately determine the specific impacts that will be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Ian became a category 3 hurricane early Tuesday morning just prior to making landfall in Cuba. Ian brought flooding rainfall, storm surge, and 125 mph winds to western parts of the island with gusts as high as 155 mph. Once in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian will strengthen into a category 4 storm.

Hurricane Watches/Warnings and Tropical Storm Watches/Warnings have been issued for much of Florida.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from Jupiter Inlet to Altamaha Sound.

By Wednesday, Ian’s steering winds will begin to relax, causing the storm to slow to a crawl. As it meanders its way toward Florida’s Gulf Coast on Thursday, wind shear and some drier air will cause some weakening of the maximum winds. At the same time, the wind field will expand in size.

Major flooding and storm surge are likely in parts of Florida, especially with the very slow forward motion of the storm as it sits off the coast.

While models have slowly come into better agreement, there remains significant uncertainty in Ian’s track late this week when it would make its closest pass to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Georgia & South Carolina Impacts

There remain two primary scenarios that are most likely: one in which the storm makes landfall in Florida then moves directly through or just west of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical depression, and the other where Ian actually crosses through the Florida Peninsula and winds up off our coast.

In Scenario 1, flooding rain would be likely with 4 inches or more possible. Wind gusts up to and over 40 mph would also be likely along with the risk of tornadoes. Elevated tides and coastal flooding would also be significant concerns.

In Scenario 2, the severity of impacts would depend on just how closely Ian were to hug the coast. Flooding rain would still be possible and the risk of coastal flooding and storm surge could increase depending on the timing of Ian’s closest pass with our tide cycle. The risk of tornadoes would be a bit lower than in scenario 1.

The threat for coastal flooding is becoming more likely with the high tides in any scenario. Tides could reach moderate to perhaps major coastal flood levels on Thursday and perhaps Friday. Heavy rain coinciding with high tides would compound the threat. High surf, dangerous rip currents and beach erosion will be possible.

Even though specific details have yet to be determined, now is the time to prepare as the chance for impacts from Ian continue to increase. Marine and land impacts could begin as early as Wednesday night but would peak sometime Thursday into Friday, winding down early Saturday.

Storm Team 3 is tracking Ian around the clock to bring you the latest forecast details on air and online as they become available.