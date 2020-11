Tracking Eta: Coastal Empire and Lowcountry could see some impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eta is a strong tropical storm this morning with winds of 70 mph. While it has intensified since yesterday, it will be a weaker storm as it tracks south of our area tomorrow near Jacksonville.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are up again for parts of Florida after parts of the state already took a lashing form the storm just two days ago. Since then, it tracked southwestward toward the western tip of Cuba, then looped back around to Florida’s Gulf Coast.

As of 4 am Wednesday, it was moving north at 12 mph, centered 175 miles southwest of Fort Myers.

By tomorrow morning, the storm will be just west of Tampa, likely maintaining its strength as a strong tropical storm. It will then move onshore north of Tampa, weakening fairly quickly to a tropical depression once over land.

By Friday morning, it will likely be near Jacksonville with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, meaning that while we may see some breezy conditions, we do not expect widespread tropical storm force wind in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Periods of rain will continue today, heavy at times through Thursday night. Most areas will receive less than two inches of rain.

Tropical Storm Theta

Theta, now a tropical storm, will not threaten the United States





As of Wednesday morning, it was producing winds of 65 mph, moving east toward Europe. It is the 29th named storm of 2020, breaking the previous record of 28 named storms in 2005.