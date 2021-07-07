LIVE UPDATES: Latest on Elsa in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Elsa made landfall as a tropical storm Wednesday morning along the north Florida coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds are expected in several Coastal Empire and Lowcountry counties along the coast.

WSAV News 3 is bringing you complete coverage of Elsa as the storm moves through the area. Take a look at the latest:

6:25 p.m.

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – A tornado warning has been issued for Wayne County until 6:45 p.m.

According to Storm Team 3, the storm is completely rain-wrapped west of Brunswick, moving to the north at 50 mph.

Stay inside and at the lowest level of your home away from windows.

TORNADO WARNING – WAYNE COUNTY UNTIL 6:45 PM



Here is the timing as the rotating storm moves north.@wsavkrisa @kyledenniswx @wsavscottr pic.twitter.com/Ij5GPJqa3m — Alysa Carsley (@WSAVAlysaC) July 7, 2021

