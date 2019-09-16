Thousands in Bay County still in need of hot meals following Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSAV) — Residents in Panama City are still reeling from the impacts of a Category Five Storm.

One non-profit has been on the ground in Bay County since the days following the storm. Mercy Chefs has served nearly 200,000 meals to families across the area since Hurricane Michael hit the area.

The organization acts as a first responder agency and eventually leaves but one year later, the CEO tells News 3 it plans to stay through the fall because the need is still there.

“Now and every day since the storm, it’s been startling to me the lack of relief that has come to Bay County. It’s one of the worst storms we have ever seen with some of the most horrible damage but Bay County really never got the attention or the assistance it needed compared to the damage that was done,” said Gary LeBlanc, Mercy Chef’s President.

If you are interested in donating to Mercy Chefs, you can donate here.