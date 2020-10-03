T.S. Gamma now in southern Gulf; Next system may organize soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for a tropical development in the western Caribbean Sea this past week. By Friday night, it became better organized and stronger and became Tropical Storm Gamma.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, T.S. Gamma made landfall on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula with 70 mph wind. The land interaction weakened the storm to a weak tropical before it emerged into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

As of 5 AM EDT Sunday, Gamma now has 50 mph sustained wind with wind gusts as high as 65 mph. Movement is to the northwest at 5 mph.

By Sunday afternoon, Gamma will continue to crawl in the southern Gulf of Mexico and it’s likely to remain a a tropical storm as tracks west. Through this work week, this storm will be moving into the Bay of Campeche and then again toward the Mexican coast.

There is no threat to the United States from Tropical Storm Gamma at this time.

More Tropical Development

In the Atlantic basin, there are three tropical waves that the National Hurricane Center is watching for potential tropical development.

The first tropical wave is in the central Caribbean Sea. Right now for the short-term, conditions are starting to become favorable for development. Over the next five days as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico, development will become more likely. It is possible that this will become the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm.

The other two tropical wave are located in the Atlantic Ocean. They both have a low chance of developing over the next five days as conditions are only marginally conducive of development. There is no threat from these tropical waves at this time.

The next name on the 2020 list is Delta. If we have three more named tropical systems, 2020 will break 2005’s record of 28 named storms. The next names after Delta are Epsilon, Zeta, and Eta.