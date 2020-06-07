Cristobal weakens to a tropical depression over Louisiana

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall just after 6 pm Sunday in Louisiana. Storm surge flooding, heavy rain, and even strong wind is occurring.

As of 11 AM Sunday, Cristobal has weaken to a tropical depression. Wind at the center is now 35 mph. The center of the storm is now located about 15 miles east of Monroe, Louisiana. Movement is to the northwest at 15 mph. The storm’s central pressure is steadily rising to 995 mb.

Many of the major impacts from Cristobal are being felt well to the east since much of the thunderstorm development has been to the east of the center of circulation. This is a lopsided storm and not a classic shaped symmetrical tropical system.

Tropical storm warnings have been dropped from the Gulf Coast states. Rainfall amounts could be well over six inches along the Gulf coast. A few localized spots may receive upwards of a foot of rain.